Pot stocks among premarket losers

ESEA -18%.
NBEV -17%.
IGC -12%.
TLRY -12% as the selling continues after the start of legal recreational cannabis use in Canada.
TOPS -11%.
ATI -11% on Q3 earnings.
NETE -10%.
TAL -9%.
LOGI -9% on Q2 earnings.
HCLP -8%.
SLS -8%.
CGC -8% as the selling continues after the start of legal recreational cannabis use in Canada.
TNDM -8%.
SINO -8%.
MMM -8%.
CRON -8% as the selling continues after the start of legal recreational cannabis use in Canada.
VTVT -8%.
CAT -8% on Q3 earnings.
SLCA -8% on Q3 earnings.
GBR -7%.
EARS -7%.
PTI -7% on launching 9M-share stock offering.
WAT -7% on Q3 earnings.
PXS -6%.
TROV -6%.
MOMO -5%.
PYX -5%.
Now read: Hi-Crush: Yield Chasing Gets Punished »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox