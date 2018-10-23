Uber plans to go all-electric in London

Uber (UBER) wants London to be the first city with its all-electric taxi fleet by 2025. The company will add a “clean air fee” to rides to help drivers offset the cost of the switch.

Uber recently regained its license in the city though the new license has a shorter timeframe than usual. Local transportation regulators had objected to some of Uber’s business practices and wanted more transparency and safety measures.

