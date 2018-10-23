American Express and Amazon create a card for small business

Now American Express (AXP -1.9% ) and Amazon (AMZN -2.6% ) get together to create a card for small business in the U.S.

The Amazon Business American Express Card offers flexible benefits allowing small businesses to decide between rewards or payment terms purchase by purchase with no annual credit card fee.

Card members can use their rewards to shop at Amazon Business and Amazon.com or apply rewards towards a purchase on their statement.

Upon sign-up, Prime members get a $125 Amazon.com gift card and all other customers get a $100 Amazon.com gift card.

