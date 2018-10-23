More on Synovus Q3: Loans increase; core banking fees decline

Synovus Financial (SNV -0.8% ) Q3 adjusted EPS of 95 cents, up from 92 cents in Q2 and 65 cents in Q3 2017.

Q3 net interest income of $291.6M, up 2.5% vs. Q2 and up 11% vs. year-ago quarter; net interest margin 3.89%, up 3 basis points from Q2 and up 26 bps from Q3 2017.

Q3 core banking fees of $35.7M fell 4.7% from Q2 and unchanged from a year ago.

Total loans at Q3 end of $25.6B, up 7% Q/Q annualized and up 4.5% Y/Y.