Arch Coal opens up as Q3 earnings, revenues beat expectations

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) opens ~1% higher after easily beating analyst expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, generating its highest level of revenues, net income and EBITDA since its emergence from Chapter 11.

Arch says Q3 Powder River Basin sales volumes rose 14% Q/Q as its mines benefited from the usual seasonal pick-up in summer demand along with accelerated shipments to several customers; the higher volumes, coupled with effective cost control, helped drive down per-ton costs by 8% Q/Q to $9.76, and average per-ton cash margin for the segment surged 61% Q/Q.

Also, the company says it is in the process of finalizing a revision to the mining and reclamation plan at its Black Thunder mine that could result in a $90M-$110M reduction on a discounted basis in the asset retirement obligation on its balance sheet.

Arch says it expects to sell 6.3M-6.7M tons of coking coal and 83M-87N tons of thermal coal for the year.