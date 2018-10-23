Zymeworks teams up with LEO Pharma in bispecific antibodies

Zymeworks (ZYME -1.9% ) will collaborate with Danish outfit LEO Pharma A/S to discover and develop bispecific antibodies, leveraging ZYME's Azymetric and EFECT platforms, for potential indications in dermatology, inflammation and autoimmune disorders.

LEO will retain the rights to develop two candidates for dermatology applications while ZYME will retain the rights for all other indications.

Under the terms of the partnership, ZYME is eligible to receive an upfront payment of $5M and up to $231M in milestone payments for the first candidate and up to $244M for the second. It will also receive research funding and royalties on net sales.