Tesla rallies with Citron a long

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 4.1% in early trading on a round of positive comments from Wall Street analysts just ahead of earnings.

Baird recommends buying shares into the report on the view that a new chairman or board announcement could be a catalyst. A favorable report on production targets is also seen stoking shares.

New Street Research reiterates a Buy rating on Tesla, pointing to the potential for a "major" free cash flow beat in Q3.

Tesla also landed on the list of 11 "high conviction" stocks put out by Morgan Stanley with a view toward upcoming earnings.

Finally there is Citron Research wading into the debate again, but on the long side. "Citron is long Tesla as the Model 3 is a proven hit and many of the TSLA warning signs have proven not to be significant," writes the firm known for short selling. "While the media has been focused on Elon Musk’s eccentric, outlandish and at times offensive behavior, it has failed to notice the legitimate disruption of the auto industry that is currently being DOMINATED by Tesla," adds CR.

Tesla's share price jump today comes against a market bleeding off around 1.5% on broad China and earnings concerns.

Tune in tomorrow for some interesting action after the earnings report drops and Elon Musk jumps on the conference call.

