Lion Point Capital discloses 16.9% active stake in Resolute Energy

Lion Point Capital discloses a 16.9% active stake including swap agreements in Resolute Energy (REN -3.3% ) and says it has engaged in discussions with the company on strategies to enhance shareholder value, including a potential sale.

Lion Point says REN "should promptly and fulsomely explore strategic interest, rescind the shareholder rights plan, engage in a comprehensive strategic review and begin discussions with shareholders over changes in the size and composition" of the company's board.

Kimmeridge Energy, which owns 9.7% of REN shares, last week called on the company to explore a sale or merger and threatened to seek new board members.