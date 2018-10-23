EU approves HP's Apogee acquisition

The European Commission clears HP’s (NYSE:HPQ) acquisition of UK-based print service management company Apogee, finding that the companies had “very limited” overlap and strong players would remain in the market after the merger.

The £380M acquisition was announced in August. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. After the close, Apogee will operate as an independent subsidiary.

HP shares are down 3.2% today amid general hardware weakness following Susquehanna downgrades.

