Junk bonds outpace S&P 500 this half on a solid October

While it's been a harsh month for stocks, junk bonds are outpacing the S&P 500 this half, Bloomberg First Word reports.

Overall junk bond supply has been soft, even with big issues by Netflix (NFLX -3% ) and Uber (UBER). High-yield index is the smallest in more than years.

On total return basis, CCC-rated have performed the best, with CCC-rated dollar junk bonds returning 4.4% this year, almost matching the dividend-reinvestment performance of the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg.

