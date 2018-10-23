Stocks bushwhacked as Caterpillar, 3M earnings disappoint

Stocks plunge following disappointing earnings from some blue-chip companies and renewed selling in China's stock market; Dow -2% , S&P -2.1% , Nasdaq -2.5% .

Caterpillar -9.2% despite narrowly beating earnings estimates and reaffirming guidance, as investors were spooked by its outlook for rising costs; CAT already was more than 15% for the month.

Meanwhile, 3M -7.7% after reporting below-consensus top and bottom lines and lowering its earnings guidance as sales growth receded across most of its business lines.

Looking abroad, China's Shanghai Composite surrendered some of its recent rally, closing -2.3%, and Japan's Nikkei ended -2.7% ; major European markets are sharply lower, with Germany's DAX -2.1% , France's CAC -1.5% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% .

"We just look like we're getting further away from a deal with China," says Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR. "The ramifications of a prolonged trade ware are really seeping into investors' minds right now. I think we're coming to a capitulation point."

The energy sector ( -2.4% ) leads the broad-based retreat, with industrials ( -2.6% ), tech ( -2.2%) and materials ( -1.9% ) also lagging; only utilities ( +0.3% ) is in positive territory.

U.S. WTI crude oil -2.7% at $67.46/bbl, and gold +1.2% at ~$1,240/oz., its highest level since July.

Meanwhile, the demand for U.S. Treasurys has pushed yields lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield dropping 6 bps to 3.13%.