Details on Citron's Tesla turnaround

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 6.4% on the day and traded as high as $278.96 earlier.

Underpinning the rally, Citron Research has rattled some cages with a reversal to a long view on Tesla for this quarter.

The firm, which by the way is still suing Tesla over Musk's tweets, thinks demand for Tesla vehicles is "pulling directly" from competitors, including the likes of Honda and Toyota. Citron also observes that there is no Tesla killer out there that it can clearly see.

Finally, there's that bit about Tesla moving up their earnings day to October 24 (tomorrow). "Does anybody think that Tesla decided to move up its earnings release date because of bad news?," asks Citron.

