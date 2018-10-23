BeyondSpring's Plinabulin shows positive effect in preventing chemo-induced neutropenia

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating BeyondSpring's (BYSI -4% ) Plinabulin, combined with Amgen's (AMGN -1.9% ) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), for the prevention of chemo-induced neutropenia (CIN) low and bone pain demonstrated a treatment effect.

50% of patients receiving high-risk TAC (docetaxel, doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide) chemo who also received Plinabulin + Neulasta experienced grade 3 (serious) or grade 4 (life-threatening) neutropenia compared to 81% who received Neulasta only (p=0.0456). Duration of grade 3/4 neutropenia was 0.94 days in the Plinabulin group compared to 1.38 days for the Neulasta-only group.

6% of patients receiving Plinabulin + Neulasta experienced at least one day of bone pain compared to 95% who received Neulasta alone (p<0.0001).

Plinabulin is a marine-derived small molecule that contributes to the prevention of neutropenia by activating a protein called GEF-H1 that plays a key role in signaling pathways affecting the levels of neutrophils.

Neutropenia is an abnormally low level of neutrophils (a type of white blood cell that plays a key role in fighting infections) in the blood.

The current standard of care for treating CIN is G-CSF agents like Neulasta or Neupogen (filgrastim), but they are associated with bone pain and do not eliminate the risk of grade 3/4 neutropenia.