HealthStream -3.9% post Q3 results

HealthStream (HSTM -3.9% ) Q3 results: Revenues: $59.9M (+9% Y/Y); Workforce Solutions: $49.1M (+10.1% Y/Y).

Net Income: $3M (+20% Y/Y); Non-GAAP Net Income: $3.6M (+38.5% Y/Y); EPS: 0.09 (+12.5 Y/Y%); CF Ops (9 mo.): $28.8M (-19.3% Y/Y).

~4.827M subscribers implemented for use, 4.852M contracted to use subscription-based solutions.

2018 Guidance: Total revenue growth: 6-8%; revenue growth in Workforce Solutions: 4-6%; revenue growth in Provider Solutions: 10-20%; operating income to increase 45-60%; Capex of $19M.

