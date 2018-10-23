Satellite alliance boosts plan for monetizing spectrum

In an update to their push for monetizing mid-band satellite spectrum, the C-Band Alliance suggests some 200 MHz of airwaves might be cleared for use by others.
That's more than previously expected.
The group, which includes Intelsat (I -1.5%), Eutelsat (EUTLY +0.5%), SES (SGBAF -1.1%), Telesat and Intel (INTC -2.4%), has been promoting taking the spectrum and repurposing it for 5G terrestrial use by wireless carriers.
The airwaves could be cleared within 18-36 months of a final FCC order, assuming full adoption of its proposal, the Alliance says.
