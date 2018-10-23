Satellite alliance boosts plan for monetizing spectrum

In an update to their push for monetizing mid-band satellite spectrum, the C-Band Alliance suggests some 200 MHz of airwaves might be cleared for use by others.

That's more than previously expected.

The group, which includes Intelsat (I -1.5% ), Eutelsat (EUTLY +0.5% ), SES (SGBAF -1.1% ), Telesat and Intel (INTC -2.4% ), has been promoting taking the spectrum and repurposing it for 5G terrestrial use by wireless carriers.

The airwaves could be cleared within 18-36 months of a final FCC order, assuming full adoption of its proposal, the Alliance says.

