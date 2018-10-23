State Street launch three `new economy' SPDR Kensho ETFs

State Street (STT -4% ) expands its New Economy Sector ETF lineup, adding ETFs for space and deep sea travel, clean energy, and a new economy composite.

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (XKFF) seeks to provide exposure to the commercialization of space and deep sea travel and exploration.

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (XKCP) focuses on the clean power industry in both generation and underlying technology.

SPDR Kensho New Economics Composite ETF (KOMP) seeks to track an index that combines 16 new economy industries, ranging from 3D printing to genetic engineering.

Kensho Technologies uses alternative data and artificial intelligence to identify and analyze large amounts of data from companies developing products and services driving the new economy.

