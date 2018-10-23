Oracle acquires AI company; Needham starts ORCL and Red Hat

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) buys cloud-based AI data engine company DataFox for undisclosed terms. The acquired tech will enhance Oracle Cloud Applications.
DataFox’s data engine continually extracts detailed company-level data from over 2.8M public and private businesses. The company adds 1.2M businesses annually.
DataFox raised $19M at a $33M valuation in January 2017. Backers included Slack, GV, and strategic investor Goldman Sachs.
In other Oracle news, Needham initiates ORCL at Hold alongside Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), which gets a Buy rating and a $183 price target. (Source: StreetAccount).
Oracle shares are down 0.7% to $47.62. Red Hat shares are down 1.4% to $120.20.
Now read: Red Hat Stumbles, Yet Again »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox