More on Superior Energy Q3 results

Superior Energy (SPN -6.1% ) reports Q3 sales +13.2% to $573M primarily driven by Drilling, as well as Onshore & production segments, which was partially offset by Technical division.

Sales by segments: Drilling Products & Services: $99M (+28.5%); Onshore:$294.9M (+%); Production Services: $105.8M (+8.8%); Technical Solutions: $73.1M (-12%)

The company says demand from US land customers has grown steadily since 2H 2016, resulting in expansion in oil field service industry capacity; however growth in the Permian Basin paused, resulting in near-term oversupply of hydraulic fracturing capacity impacting pricing and fleet utilization.

EBITDA margin expanded ~490bps to 17.4%; operating loss narrowed to $0.11M as compared to $45.3M

Previously: Superior Energy misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 22)