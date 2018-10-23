Crude prices plunge as Saudi Arabia reassures market on supply

U.S. WTI crude oil -2.6% to $67.56/bbl and Brent -2.3% to $78.01/bbl after Saudi Arabia said it could supply more crude quickly if needed.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told a conference in Riyadh that the oil market was in a “good place” and the kingdom would "continue with the mindset we have now, which is to meet any demand that materializes to ensure customers are satisfied."

"Saudi Arabia's energy minister has dealt a fresh heap of bearish fodder onto the energy complex," quipped PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock.

Falih said he would not rule out the possibility that Saudi Arabia would produce 1M-2M bbl/day more than current levels in future, and Saudi Aramco head Amin Nasser said it would take only three months to reach maximum production capacity of 12M bbl/day if needed.

Oil and gas names are broadly and sharply lower: XOM -2.5% , CVX -3% , RDS.A -2.8% , BP -2.8% , COP -4% , PSX -4.6% , VLO -5% , PXD -3.9%, EOG -4.3% , DVN -3.7% , APA -4.5% , APC -3.8% , MRO -6.2% , MPC -6.8% , HES -4.2% , SWN -3.3% , SLB -3.2% , HAL -4.1% , BHGE -3.4% , KMI -3.6% , EPD -3.2% , CHK -2.8% .

