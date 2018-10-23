Fifth Third Bancorp gains as Q3 beats, sees achieving long-term targets

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) gains 0.8% in midmorning trading as the broader market sags.

"Although market dynamics remained challenging during the quarter, our net interest margin increased and we generated solid loan, deposit, and household growth," says Chairman, CEO and President Greg D. Carmichael.

The bank posts Q3 non-GAAP EPS of 64 cents, beating consensus by a penny, and says it's on track to achieve long-term financial targets for ROTCE, ROA, and efficiency ratio under its Project NorthStar.

Q3 fully taxable-equivalent net interest income of $1.05B increases from $1.02B in Q2 and $977M a year ago; FTE net interest margin 3.23%, up 2 basis points from Q2 and up 16 bps from Q3 2017.

Q3 average portfolio of loans and leases increases to $93.2B from $92.6B in Q2 and $91.9B in Q3 2017; average deposits of $104.7B compares with $103.9B in Q2 and $101.8B in Q3 2017.

Q3 net charge-off ratio of 0.30% compares with 0.41% in Q2 and 0.29% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 efficiency on FTE basis 62.6% vs. 58.7% in Q2 and 38.4% in Q3 2017.

FITB has received necessary shareholder approvals for its MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) acquisition and still sees completing the transaction in Q1 2019.

