AudioCodes +11.5% post Q3 results

AudioCodes (AUDC +11.5% ) trades up 11.5% after reporting Q3 revenue growth of 13.5% Y/Y to $44.52M.

Service revenues increased by 10.8%Y/Y to $14.1M & revenues related to UC-SIP business increased more than 30% Y/Y.

Adj. gross margin was 62.7%.

Adj. operating margin was 13.5%.

Repurchased ~133K of its ordinary shares at an aggregate cost of $1.1M.

Declared an annual cash dividend of 0.20/share, in the aggregate amount of $5.8M, was paid on August 20, 2018.

Previously: AudioCodes beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Oct. 23 2018)