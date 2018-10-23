Homebuilders go green as markets tumble

Leading the rouged-up homebuilders today is Pulte Group (PHM +5.3% ), which topped Q3 estimates. New orders were shy of official Street expectations, but - amid growing concerns of a rate-related housing slowdown - probably topped the whisper numbers.

Speaking of rates, they're down big today - the 10-year Treasury yield off seven basis points to 3.127%.

Toll Brothers (TOL +0.6% ), Lennar (LEN +1% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +0.4% ), LGI Homes (LGIH +2.7% ), M/I Homes (MHO +1.9% ), KB Home (KBH)

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW

