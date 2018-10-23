Reuters: Exxon, Rosneft to build LNG plant with Japanese, Indian partners

Exxon Mobil (XOM -2.2% ) and Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) plan to build a $15B liquefied natural gas plant in a consortium with Indian and Japanese partners, Reuters reports.

The four companies - XOM, Rosneft, Japan’s SODECO and India’s ONGC Videsh - are partners in the Sakhalin-1 group of fields that would supply the gas, but XOM and Rosneft initially had planned to build the LNG plant without the other consortium members.

As well as spreading the costs among more stakeholders, the broader involvement of the participants may mitigate sanctions risk, according to the report.