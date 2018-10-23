More AGs seek access to records in Sprint/T-Mobile deal

Ten more attorneys general are seeking access to the docket on the proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger, the FCC says.

Those officials (in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, along with the District of Columbia) would join New York and California in looking into information about mobile carrier records.

The notice gives the two carriers the chance to contact the AGs on the matter.

Amid a down market, Sprint (NYSE:S) is down 1.9% today; T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is down 2% .

Source: Bloomberg