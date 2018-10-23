Arch Capital's MI unit gets over $506M indemnity reinsurance

Arch Capital's (ACGL -0.9% ) U.S. mortgage insurance operation gets $506.1M of indemnity reinsurances from Bellemeade Re 2018-3 Ltd., a special purpose reinsurer.

The transaction covers a portfolio of mortgage insurance policies issued by Arch MI and affiliates primarily during H1 2018.

Bellemeade Re 2018-3 Ltd. is funding its reinsurance obligations through the issuance of four classes of amortizing notes with 10-year legal final maturities. This insurance-linked security transaction provides Arch MI with collateralized coverage from Bellemeade Re 2018-3 Ltd. for potential losses on a portion of its MI portfolio.

YTD, Arch MI accessed capital markets three times for risk-transfer transactions involving its MI portfolio, gaining $1.53B of reinsurance protection for loans representing more than $136Bof unpaid principal balance.

Previously: Arch Mortgage Insurance doesn't see significant impact from PMIERS 2.0 (Oct. 5)