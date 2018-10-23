Report: Amazon met with ICE about facial recognition tech

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) employees met with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials this past summer in an attempt to sell controversial facial recognition technology Rekognition.

The news comes from internal emails obtained by The Daily Beast. There’s no indication that ICE purchased or used Rekognition.

Amazon was specifically pitching to Homeland Security Investigations, which focuses on customs violations and is mostly separate from the Enforcement and Removal Operations. But the two sides share resources.

The technology came under fire earlier this year after an ACLU report showed its use among some law enforcement agencies.

