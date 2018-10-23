Sell-siders defend Quest Diagnostics after Q3 revenue miss and softer guidance; shares down 7%

Quest Diagnostics (DGX -7.1% ) is down on modestly higher volume following its Q3 report that featured a $60M revenue miss and lowered 2018 revenue guidance.

Sell-side bull Ross Muken of Evercore (OUTPERFORM/$118), in typical after-the-fact fashion, says the selloff is merely a hiccup considering M&A potential and its contract with UnitedHealthcare, adding that management believes they will have a strong 2019. He also cites the $100M in repurchased shares in Q3.

Jefferies' Brian Tanquilut (HOLD/$110): revenue miss and lowered guidance will "prove disappointing to investors."

Previously: Quest Diagnostics EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Oct. 23)

Previously: Quest Diagnostics Q3 revenues up 2%; non-GAAP EPS up 24%; updates guidance (Oct. 23)