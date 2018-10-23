Wheeler REIT +2.7% after selling two assets and reducing debt

Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR) climbs 2.7% after selling two non-core assets for about $7.46M and using the proceeds to pay down $4.5M of property-level debt and $1.6M of a loan.

Earlier this month, the REIT fended off a proxy fight by Stilwell Group, an activist investor which sought to replace three of Wheeler's eight directors.

Wheeler sold Eagle Harbor, a 23,303-square-foot strip center in Carrollton, VA, for $5.7M at an 8% capitalization rate and Chartway Federal Credit Union building, a 3,620-square-foot single-tenant net leased asset in Virginia Beach, VA, for $1.75M at a 6.9% capitalization rate.

Balance on Revere loan has been cut to $1.3M from $6.8M at the beginning of the year.

Previously: Wheeler REIT reports all eight company directors re-elected (Oct. 9)