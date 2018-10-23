B2Gold eyes potential expansion at El Limon mine

B2Gold (BTG +4% ) is higher after reporting positive results from an expansion study of its El Limon Mine in Nicaragua and is considering a $35M investment to increase production at the mine.

BTG says the expansion study indicates that increasing plant capacity to 600K metric tons/year from 485K and adding a third stage of milling to achieve a fine grind would result in a much longer mine life with significantly higher gold production and lower operating costs.

The study estimates yearly production would increase to ~75K oz./year in 10 years of underground and open pit mining with 18K oz./year of gold that could be processed from tailings thereafter; combined, El Limon would deliver 985K oz. of gold over 21 years.