Las Vegas Sands earnings preview

Las Vegas Sands (LVS -3% ) reports earnings tomorrow after the closing bell.

Analysts expect the casino operator to report revenue of $3.41B, consisting of $2.1B out of Macau, $774M from the Marina Bay Sands property and $411M from Vegas operations.

Property EBITDA of $1.29B and EPS of $0.81 is also anticipated.

Options trading on LVS implies a 5% move for shares up or down after the report drops, a bigger move than average. LVS is down 29% since the last time the casino operator reported earnings amid a broad downturn in the Macau casino sector. As one of the first Macau-focused names to report, the numbers from Las Vegas Sands could impact Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) as well.