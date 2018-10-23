Centene under pressure after Q3 report, shares down 8%

Centene (CNC -8.2% ) slumps on more than 50% higher volume following its Q3 results released this morning. Revenue and non-GAAP EPS beat consensus, but GAAP EPS fell short.

The company updated its 2018 guidance, modestly raising its outlook for revenue but lowering the upper ranges for GAAP and non-GAAP EPS.

Another factor pressuring shares was its health benefit ratio of 86.3%, within its previously announced range for the year (85.9 - 86.4%) but above Q2's 85.7% and Q1's 84.3%, implying a negative trend.

