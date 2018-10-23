GATX down by 7% post Q3 results

GATX (GATX -7.4% ) reported Q3 revenue of $349.7M, a decrease of 2.8% Y/Y.

Revenues by Segments: Rail North America $233M (-3.7% Y/Y); Rail International $54.1M (+3.4% Y/Y); Portfolio Management $3.4M (-27.7% Y/Y) and American Steamship company $58.8M (-2.3% Y/Y).

Rail North America fleet utilization was 99.2% at end of Q3; Lease Price Index was negative 11%; avg. lease renewal term was 33 months and investment volume was $129.1M. Fleet of ~119,000 railcars, including ~16,000 boxcars.

Rail International: GRE’s fleet consisted of ~23,000 railcars and fleet utilization was 98.4% at end of Q3.

ASC carried 8.7M net tons of cargo in the third quarter of 2018, compared to 9.8M net tons in the prior year period.

FY18 Guidance: EPS of $4.9-5.1

Previously: GATX beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Oct. 23)