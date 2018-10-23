Lyft acquihires AR startup to strengthen self-driving initiative

Lyft (LYFT) will acquire London-based AR startup Blue Vision Labs for about $27M with an additional $30M on the table for milestones, according to TechCrunch.

Blue Vision tech uses street-level images using basic smartphone cameras to build collaborative, interactive AR layers. The startup raised $17M in private funding with backers including GV, Accel, and Horizons Ventures.

The Blue Vision tech and team will join Lyft’s Level 5 autonomous car division.

*In other Level 5 news, the ride-hail company will also launch its first Ford (NYSE:F) car from the self-driving imitative. The Ford Fusion Hybrid will hit city streets “soon.”

Lyft (and competitor Uber) plans to go public sometime next year.

Previously: WSJ: Lyft eyes first-half IPO at $15B-plus valuation (Oct. 16)

Previously: Bloomberg: Lyft seeking formal proposals from banks for 2019 IPO (Oct. 9)