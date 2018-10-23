Iamgold says Boto feasibility study shows improved project economics

Iamgold (IAG +3.9% ) says a new feasibility study for its Boto gold project in Senegal shows significant economic and operational improvement compared to results from February's pre-feasibility study.

IAG says the study outlines an economically “robust” project, which would produce 140K oz./year on average for nearly 13 years, at a life-of-mine cash cost of $714/oz. and all-in sustaining costs of $753/oz.

IAG says Boto's proven and probable reserves have increased by 510K oz. to 1.93M oz. compared with the February pre-feasibility study, grading 1.71% gold.

The new feasibility study would be used to support an application for a mining concession to be submitted in Q4, with approval expected in H1 2019.