Wells Fargo pledges more than $1.6B over five years to DC neighborhoods

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.4% ) says it will commit more than $1.6B in lending and philanthropy over five years to Washington, DC, neighborhoods.

The bank, in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coaltion and local organizations, creates the Where We Live campaign to increase economic opportunity across the city.

The program will triple Wells Fargo's community giving and concentrate resources on the biggest needs identified by community leaders--affordable housing, small business, and job skills, the company said.

