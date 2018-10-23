Holders to offer shares of ANGI Homeservices

A number of selling stockholders have filed to offer shares of ANGI Homeservices (ANGI -1.5% ) in a shelf registration.

More than 7.48M shares are registered for a maximum offering price of $143.06M.

Prominent among the selling holders are entities affiliated with FMR (who hold about 3.3%), those affiliated with General Catalyst (just over 2%), those affiliated with Highland Capital Partners (with 1.8%) and Revolution Growth II (just over 1.8%).

After the offering, FMR would trim its stake to 1.53% while the rest would exit.