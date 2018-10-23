JPMorgan "a bit more cautious" ahead of Amazon's earnings

JPMorgan is “a bit more cautious” ahead of Amazon’s (AMZN -3.3% ) earnings results happening after the market closes on Thursday.

The firm cites potential headwinds from Amazon’s recent $15/hour minimum wage increase and the prospect for higher shipping costs under a proposed U.S. Postal Service rate change, which could put pressure on margins.

Positive trends include growth in advertising and web services, opportunities from grocery and healthcare, and Prime subscriber adds despite price increases.

Firm reiterates an Overweight rating with a “top pick” status and a $2,200 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

