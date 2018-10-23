More on Allegheny Technologies Q3 earnings

Allegheny Technologies (ATI -3.8% ) reports Q3 sales increase 17% to $1.02B, with High Performance Materials & Components sales +14.2% to $585M and Flat Rolled Products revenues increase 22% to $435M

Gross margin expands ~360bps to 15.7%; operating margin improves from 6.3% to 10.3%.

For HPMC segment, the company reaffirms FY18 segment operating profit margin improvement of ~300 bps Y/Y.

Amid price declines in several key raw materials, resulting in short-term mismatch between input costs and surcharge index pricing mechanism, ATI expects weaker Q4 FRP segment results; however, anticipates operating margin improvement of 150 to 300bps Y/Y .

Expects to generate at least $150M of free cash flow for FY18, as well as anticipates to end 2018 with zero borrowings under ABL revolving credit facility.

