Gold miners rise as gold price hits three-month high

Gold miners rally as demand for safe-haven assets lift prices for the yellow metal to the highest in three months, +0.9% to $1,236/oz., trading above both its 50- and 100-day moving averages.

"Rising risk aversion, falling stock markets and continued concerns regarding Italy are supporting prices," says Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

"We have a whole series of situations in connection with Saudi Arabia and Russia, and trade tensions between U.S. and China, and that has been having a knockdown impact on equities and in turn providing support to gold prices," according to Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan.

Among gold mining names on the rise: ABX +2.6% , GG +1.5% , KGC +1.2% , AU +2.3% , NEM +0.2% , GOLD +2.3% , AEM +2.8% , AUY +2.1% , IAG +3.6% , RGLD +2.2% , GFI +5.1% , SBGL +2.4% .

