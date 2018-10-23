BlackRock sees ETFs with sustainable focus rising to $400B in 10 years: FN

BlackRock (BLK -2.3% ), the world's largest asset manager, predicts that assets in exchange-traded funds that focus on environmental or social standards will increase to $400B over the next 10 years from about $25B now, Financial News reports.

Assets across all ETFs are at about $5T globally, ETFGI data shows.

Previously: MSCI launches indexes that exclude tobacco (Sept. 26)

Previously: Vanguard adds two low-cost environmental/social/governance ETFs (Sept. 20)

