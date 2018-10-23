Broadcom eyes bond market to cushion CA acquisition loan

Broadcom (AVGO -1.5% ) may be looking to the bond market to help pay for its acquisition of CA Technologies (CA +0.1% ).

The company is considering raising at least $8B in capital markets in order to pay down part of an $18B acquisition loan that consists of three-year and five-year tranches, Bloomberg reports.

Bank of America and Deutsche Bank had committed to the term loan before.

