Arista launches two new 400G platforms

Arista Networks (ANET -1.9% ) is rolling out two new platforms to support 400 gigabit Ethernet.

The company's 7060X4 series uses standard optics for 400G in two form factors, each of which support optics that have backward compatibility for 100G ports.

Each unit supports 32 400G ports, and with each port splittable into four 100G ports, the unit can support 128 100G ports.

The 7060PX4-32 is available in Q4, with the 7060DX4-32 available in Q1. Price starts under $1,800 per 400G port.

