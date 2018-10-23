Visa invests in Conductor digital payment platform in Brazil

Visa (V -3% ) makes a minority investment in Conductor, a digital payments platform in Brazil, that will help the Brazilian company's product expansion.

The two companies' areas of focus include developing issuer-focused solutions for tokenizing payments via mobile wallets, improving access to Visa APIs, expanding the usage of push payments with Visa Direct, and increasing acceptance of digital payments among small and medium businesses.

Previously, Visa has made investments in Paidy, Behalf, YellowPepper, solarisBank, Marqeta, Klarna (KLAR), Square, and Stripe, among others.

