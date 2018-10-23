Selecta Bio down 28% on underwhelming data on gout drug SEL-212

Thinly traded micro cap Selecta Biosciences (SELB -27.9% ) is down on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 545K shares, following its announcement of preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating SEL-212 in patients with chronic severe gout. The results were presented at ACR/ARHP in Chicago.

The company says 66% (n=21/32) of treated patients maintained serum uric acid (SUA) below the target level of 6 mg/dL at week 20, but this includes five patients at week 12 who are "projected" to maintain their levels for eight more weeks. Also, the number of participants in the combo dose group is 46, implying a response rate of 46% (n=21/46) including the five pending patients, similar to the 47% rate for Horizon Pharma's (HZNP -6.4% ) KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase) (package insert, page 11).

SEL-212 is a combination of a uricase enzyme (pegsiticase) and SVP-Rapamycin, the latter inducing immune tolerance to the enzyme and reducing the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs).