Astec Industries slides post Q3 earnings miss

Astec Industries (ASTE -19.7% ) Q3 sales increase marginally by 1.8% to $256.6M, led by Energy segment, and offset by decline in Infrastructure segment sales.

Sales by business: Aggregate & Mining: $101.7M (+2.3%); Infrastructure Group: $87M (-11.8%); Energy: $67.8M (+25.8%)

Gross margin expands ~720bps from 15.5% to 22.7%

Benjamin Brock says, “As previously announced, we have engaged Maine Pointe to help us analyze opportunities to improve our Company. Specifically, we analyzed opportunities to improve strategic sourcing and inventory management. In addition to the Maine Pointe effort, we are analyzing all areas of our business for opportunities of operational improvement.”

The company anticipates to add ~2% to gross margin in FY19 as a result of savings through strategic sourcing improvement, as well as generate a one-time cash release of ~$25M due to better inventory management

Previously: Astec misses by $0.29, misses on revenue (Oct. 23)