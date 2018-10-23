Bloomberg: Barrick Gold favors taking back control of Acacia Mining

Barrick Gold (ABX +2.2% ) favors taking back control of Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) following completion of the merger with Randgold Resources, Bloomberg reports.

Acacia Mining, currently 64% owned by ABX, has been dogged by operational setbacks and is locked in a dispute with Tanzania’s government, which would need to be resolved before ABX makes any decision, according to the report.

Acacia, formerly called African Barrick Gold and spun off from ABX in 2010, promised gold production of 1M oz./year when it first listed in London but instead has declined and this year is forecast to come in at around half the figure.

In the latest blow to the company, Acacia says a senior manager in Tanzania has been arrested and charged with corruption.