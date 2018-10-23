Bloomberg: Siemens delays signing $20B Saudi power deal
Oct. 23, 2018 12:34 PM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)SIEGYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -0.5%) CEO Joe Kaeser’s decision to skip an investment conference in Saudi Arabia this week has delayed the signing of a power plant contract that could ultimately be worth as much as $20B, Bloomberg reports.
- The project likely will move forward at a later date, but Siemens' conundrum sheds light on the choices facing global companies trying to capture business in countries with poor human rights records.
- “Truth needs to be found out and justice applied,” Kaeser said in a tweet in response to international outrage over the killing of Saudi government critic Jamal Khashoggi. “It’s not a decision against the Kingdom or its people.”