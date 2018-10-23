TransUnion sinks after Q4 adjusted EPS guidance falls short of consensus

Oct. 23, 2018 12:40 PM ETTransUnion (TRU)TRUBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TransUnion (NYSE:TRUslumps 4.5% after guidance for Q4 adjusted EPS of 62 cents-63 cents fails to meet consensus estimate of 64 cents and the low end of its range for the quarter's revenue would fall short of consensus.
  • Q4 guidance includes 8 cents benefit from tax reform enacted late last year.
  • Q4 adjusted revenue guidance range of $620M-$625M compares with consensus of $623.0M.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of 65 cents beat consensus of 63 cents, but GAAP EPS of 24 cents missed by 16 cents.
  • Q3 U.S. Information Services revenue rose 20% Y/Y to $375M, with online data services up 17% to $235M, marketing services up 23% to $60M, and decision services up 26% to $80M.
  • Q3 International revenue increased 36% Y/Y to $129M, with developed markets up 89% to $64M and emerging markets up 6% to $65M.
  • Q3 Consumer Interactive revenue rose 11% to $119M.
  • Previously: TransUnion beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)
