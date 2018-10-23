Omeros' OMS721 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for HSCT-associated clotting disorder; shares ahead 9%

The FDA grants Orphan Drug status for Omeros' (OMER +8.9%) lead candidate OMS721 for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), a severe complication of HSCT characterized by blood clotting in the smallest blood vessels in the body.
Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity, if approved.
The FDA designated OMS721 a Breakthrough Therapy for the indication in April.
OMS721 binds to an enzyme called mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) that plays a key role in the lectin pathway of the complement system which is believed to contribute to significant tissue injury.
A U.S. marketing application is in process.
