Omeros' OMS721 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for HSCT-associated clotting disorder; shares ahead 9%

The FDA grants Orphan Drug status for Omeros' (OMER +8.9% ) lead candidate OMS721 for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), a severe complication of HSCT characterized by blood clotting in the smallest blood vessels in the body.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity, if approved.

The FDA designated OMS721 a Breakthrough Therapy for the indication in April.

OMS721 binds to an enzyme called mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) that plays a key role in the lectin pathway of the complement system which is believed to contribute to significant tissue injury.

A U.S. marketing application is in process.

