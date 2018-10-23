Tech lunch break: The Susquehanna effect

The tech sector is creaking under the strain of Susquehanna cuts and the Nasdaq’s 1.4% drop. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is pulling down Facebook -0.8% , Apple -1.1% , Amazon -2.6% , and Google -1% .

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down 1.5% , S&P 500 IT Index is down 1.4% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1% compared to the 1.4% drop for the S&P 500.

Semiconductors: Semis fall as the Susquehanna cuts hit AMAT -0.6% and Micron -2.3% while Lam Research recovered +1% . Nvidia -3.8% drops on its target cut at UBS and on the general Nasdaq weakness. Texas Instruments -1.1% is down ahead of today’s aftermarket earnings report.

Hardware: Susquehanna’s note also hits hardware with NetApp -4.8% and Seagate -1.6% among the decliners. HP -1.8% gets a sympathy drop despite this morning’s EU acquisition approval.

Network and Communications: Lumentum -4.6% and Finisar -2.4% are potentially still feeling the pressure from yesterday’s downside Coherent guidance, despite mentions in Stifel initiations this morning.

Software: Cadence Design Systems +12.7% continues to gain on yesterday’s earnings report, but Microsoft -2.2% feeling the Nasdaq pressure helps erase the bump.

Earnings aftermarket today: Texas Instruments, Juniper Networks, Teradyne, and LG Display.

Earnings premarket tomorrow: AT&T, STMicroelectronics, Automatic Data Processing, Check Point, Wipro, and Dassault Systems.

